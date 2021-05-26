Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 5.5% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Arch Capital Group worth $95,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,753,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,646 shares of company stock worth $3,252,430. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,674. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

