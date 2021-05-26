Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ABR opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

