Apriem Advisors Sells 4,000 Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Navios Maritime worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,739. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 46.88% and a negative return on equity of 195.07%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

