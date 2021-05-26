Apriem Advisors Has $306,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

