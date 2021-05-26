Apriem Advisors Cuts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, hitting $221.39. The company had a trading volume of 330,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,562. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

