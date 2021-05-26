Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $139.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.