Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

