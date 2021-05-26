Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $96,922.73 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Stuart Rothstein sold 500 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $7,750.00.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 826,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,069. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $23,061,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $10,391,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 211,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

