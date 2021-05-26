APi Group (NYSE:APG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. APi Group has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in APi Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

