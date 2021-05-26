Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.03

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 5201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.