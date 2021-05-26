Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.65) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 831.60 ($10.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,787.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,576.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

