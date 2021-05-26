Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray Sells 5,347 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 81,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.