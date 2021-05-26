ANON Market Cap Achieves $23,973.65 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $23,973.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00348557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00079034 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018634 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

