Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Angi stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

