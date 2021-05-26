Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.85

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.