Analyzing HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HomeStreet and Unity Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.36 $79.99 million $3.85 11.52 Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.68 $23.64 million $2.19 10.78

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 25.92% 15.71% 1.51% Unity Bancorp 28.42% 15.47% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HomeStreet and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.17%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Unity Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 62 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and consumer construction lines, as well as personal loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

