Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NetEase (NTES)

5/25/2021 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NTES opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

