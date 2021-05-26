Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) PT at $10.21

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

VET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.19. 18,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,581. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

