Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Target Price at C$1.73

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley acquired 1,900 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,413. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0119804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

