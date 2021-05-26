Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $80.85

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.20. 55,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,397. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 169,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 102,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.