Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TENX stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.