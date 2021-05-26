Analysts Issue Forecasts for Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Replimune Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 38.36 and a quick ratio of 38.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

