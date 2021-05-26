Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($1.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

CMLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

