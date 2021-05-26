Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report sales of $77.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.75 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

