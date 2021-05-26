Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $702.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.00 million and the highest is $726.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,488 shares of company stock worth $2,179,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

