Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

