Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $683.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

