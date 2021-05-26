Analysts Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.21. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

