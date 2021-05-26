Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Coupa Software stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,144. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $199.66 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.11 and a 200 day moving average of $301.98.
In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $230,243,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.