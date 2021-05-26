Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

ADI opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $165.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

