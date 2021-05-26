Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

