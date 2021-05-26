AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Up 0.3%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

