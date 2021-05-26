AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 208.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $64,233.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00061603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00357174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00187713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00839147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00031702 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,517,387 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars.

