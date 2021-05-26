AMO Coin (AMO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00965288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.45 or 0.09831031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091395 BTC.

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,069,985,992 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

