Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $253.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.12 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $137.88 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

