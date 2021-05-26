American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.05 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

