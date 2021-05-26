American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a growth of 726.0% from the April 29th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMS stock remained flat at $$2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,983. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

