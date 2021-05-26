American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Head to Head Survey

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 9.42% 4.88% 0.41% American National Bankshares 28.65% 9.80% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 10 13 0 2.57 American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $41.95, indicating a potential downside of 8.97%. American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.37 $3.30 billion $0.55 83.80 American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.24 $30.05 million $2.73 12.22

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

