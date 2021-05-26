American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $765,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.