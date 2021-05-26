American Investment Services Inc. Sells 2,715 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 1,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,987. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

