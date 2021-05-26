American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. 86,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,996. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

