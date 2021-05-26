American Investment Services Inc. Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.34. 68,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

