American Investment Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $127.82. 66,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,452. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

