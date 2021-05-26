American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.94. 2,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.