American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.62.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $149.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.