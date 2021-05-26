American International Group Inc. Sells 101,778 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,778 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,380. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

