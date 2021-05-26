American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.23. 68,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,357,607. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

