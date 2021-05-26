American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 85,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

