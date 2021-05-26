American International Group Inc. Has $29.33 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

PNC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.93. 10,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

