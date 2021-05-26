American International Group Inc. Has $25.55 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,139,771 shares of company stock valued at $605,710,384. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

EL stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.48 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.